QPR confirm Ashby loan signing and Cannon’s departure

QPR have confirmed the signing of right-back Harrison Ashby on a season-long loan from Newcastle and the departure of Reggie Cannon.

Ashby, 22, joined Newcastle from West Ham for £3m in January last year.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Magpies and was on loan at Swansea City last season.

Born in Milton Keynes, Ashby was on Chelsea’s books before joining West Ham and is a Scotland Under-21 international.

Rangers head coach Marti Cifiuentes has been keen for the club to strengthen at right-back.

Hevertton Santos was signed earlier this summer but Cifuentes has continued to deploy Jimmy Dunne in the role.

Cannon, meanwhile, has been unavailable for selection because of a legal dispute with his former club Boavista.

He left the Portuguese outfit while under contract to join QPR last September, claiming wages had been unpaid and he was therefore free to move on.

Boavista took legal action and a ruling was made in their favour.







