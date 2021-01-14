Players can learn from Austin – and Dickie is ‘best QPR centre-back for 20 years’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kevin Gallen believes QPR duo Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne can learn from Charlie Austin following the striker’s return to the club.

Former Rangers forward Gallen also talks about his own development as a player and how targeted coaching can help overcome bad patches in front of goal.

Gallen was joined by West London Sport’s Dan Bennett, Ben Kosky and Ian McCullough.

Ian suggests Rob Dickie, who has been outstanding in recent matches, looks to be QPR’s best central defender for many years.

