Luton v QPR player ratings

QPR ended a run of 10 league games without a win by seeing off Luton Town 2-0 at Kenilworth Road. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.







Seny Dieng: 7

A spectator for much of the game but pulled off a fabulous late save at 1-0 to tip away a Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shot that seemed destined for the bottom corner. Dependable as ever catching crosses.

Rob Dickie: 8

Outstanding at the back. Won everything in the air and brought the ball out of defence with great authority. The 24-year-old continues to get better with each game.

Geoff Cameron: 8

A very good display from the skipper. Led from the back well and set up Charlie Austin’s goal with a front-post flick on from the corner.

Yoann Barbet: 8

Followed up his strong display against Fulham with another strong performance. No coincidence his form has improved since Rangers have gone to three at the back.

Todd Kane: 6

Deserves credit for always being willing to get forward despite playing 120 minutes against Fulham on Saturday. But not his display, with too many of his crosses not causing any problems to the Luton defence from good attacking positions.

Tom Carroll: 6

The odd nice touch here and there, but one of those games where he really fails to make any major impact.

Dominic Ball: 7

Another good display in central midfield. Worked tirelessly to help out the defence and was decent in possession when he needed to be.

Ilias Chair: 7

Had a great opportunity to score midway through the second half but shot straight at Simon Sluga. Delivered a perfect corner for Austin’s goal and was his usual busy self before being taken off after 75 minutes.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Another decent display at left wing-back and although his unfamiliarity with the defensive side of the game told on the odd occasion against the dangerous Harry Cornick, he was a constant threat going forward.

Charlie Austin: 8

A dream return in the blue and white hoops for the striker, who nodded home to score and showed good all-round awareness throughout to link-up play with the midfield. Constantly talking throughout, especially to Lyndon Dykes alongside him. Withdrawn on the hour.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

A much better performance from the under-fire Scot, who seemed to thrive alongside Austin. Although his first touch occasionally let him down and he missed a good one-on-one chance in the first half, his work-rate can never be faulted and he was much improved as an aerial threat.

Albert Adomah 7

Set up the late second goal for Macauley Bonne after coming on as a substitute, with a perfectly-weighted cross after intercepting a stray Luton pass and driving into the box.

Macauley Bonne: 7

Took his goal well after coming on as substitute for Austin to seal the win late in the game.







