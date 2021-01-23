QPR confirm deal for Osayi-Samuel to leave

QPR have confirmed they have reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for Bright Osayi-Samuel to join the Turkish club with immediate effect.

The winger has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Fenerbahce at the end of the season when his QPR deal expires.







Rangers want him to leave now rather than wait until the summer and the two clubs have been in talks about bringing his move forward.

Reports in Turkey had suggested a player-exchange deal is in the offing.

But Rangers manager Mark Warburton said: “Bright’s a QPR player until I’m told otherwise. Simple as that.

“In terms of players coming (in exchange), no. That’s news to me.”

Rangers had previously identified a number of potential replacements should Osayi-Samuel leave during this month’s transfer window.

They included Alfie Doughty but he opted to join Stoke from Charlton.

Southampton’s Josh Sims, who is on loan at Doncaster, has been linked with QPR but is not currently among their targets.

There are also no plans to recall either Olamide Shodipo or Paul Smyth, who are on loan at Oxford United and Charlton respectively.

“I’ve got Chris Willock, George Thomas and Albert Adomah – so I’ve got players who can play there,” Warburton said.







