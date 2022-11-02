Norwich v QPR player ratings

QPR remain fourth in the Championship after picking up a point at Carrow Road. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 draw at Norwich.









Seny Dieng: 8

Produced superb – and vital – saves to deny Teemu Pukki and Marcelino Núñez at point-blank range. One slight mishap aside, he also dealt really well with balls into his area.

Ethan Laird: 7

Found the going tough in the first half as Norwich threatened on his side – partly through ex-QPR loanee Sam McCallum. Did better after the interval and got forward to good effect.

Rob Dickie: 7

Sloppy at times in the opening stages. Let Pukki drift away from him in the first half and Rangers were rescued by the post. Got better as the game went on.

Leon Balogun: 7

An uncomfortable night for Balogun, who was put under plenty of pressure. He stood his ground though and gave as good as he got.

Kenneth Paal: 8

Did really well. A problem for Norwich down the left and a cross almost led to a goal for Lyndon Dykes. He was excellent defensively as well, containing the threat of Onel Hernández.

Sam Field: 7

Highlighted his importance to the team with a solid showing in midfield. Used the ball well and was strong in the tackle.

Tim Ireogbunam: 8

A fantastic display by the on-loan midfielder – his best since arriving from Aston Villa. Booked after a wild challenge after just 18 seconds, he settled into the game, was a threat going forward, bringing a near-post save from keeper Angus Gunn with a firm strike, and he made countless timely interventions – including a brilliant one to stop Núñez.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Unimpressive before being replaced by Chris Willock early in the second half. Switched off and allowed a Norwich counter-attack which Ilias Chair halted with a challenge on Todd Cantwell, who the home side felt was fouled.

Luke Amos: 6

Decent enough. Did the basics well and put his foot in when needed.

Ilias Chair: 7

Worked hard to try to make things happen and also got through plenty of important defensive work.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Does work hard to occupy defenders, create space for others and press from the front, but Rangers really need him to create more for himself. Had one major chance and although Gunn did very well to keep out his header, Dykes should have scored.

Chris Willock: 7

Made an instant impact after coming on, cleverly evading a challenge and shooting against the post from distance. Rangers clearly grew in confidence after his introduction, putting Norwich on the back foot for a spell midway through the second half.







