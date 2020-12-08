QPR end losing run with draw at Millwall

Millwall 1 QPR 1 53' Chair 70' Bodvarsson

QPR ended their losing run but will feel they should have taken all three points.

Rangers, who had lost three games in a row, broke the deadlock at The Den in emphatic fashion courtesy of Ilias Chair’s thumping strike eight minutes into the second half.







Chair collected Tom Carroll’s pass and fired past keeper Bart Bialkowski from 25 yards out.

Rangers should then have doubled their lead when Chair teed up Lyndon Dykes.

The striker had time and space inside the box but sent a tame effort straight at Bialkowski, who later produced a fine save to deny Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Had Dykes taken that chance, Rangers might well have won the game.

But they were pegged back with 20 minutes to go when Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s deflected shot ended up in the net after Dominic Ball had failed to properly clear Jed Wallace’s cross.

QPR: Dieng; Kakay, Dickie, Barbet, Hamalainen; Cameron, Ball, Carroll (Thomas 76); Osayi-Samuel, Chair (Bonne 77); Dykes.

Subs not used: Kelly, Kane, Masterson, Bettache, Kelman, Adomah, Willock.

