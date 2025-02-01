QPR lose at Millwall without Dunne and Cifuentes

Millwall 2 QPR 1 1' Connolly 3' Lloyd 25' Cundle

QPR – minus Jimmy Dunne and boss Marti Cifuentes – were beaten by Millwall in a lively London derby.

In a frenetic start at The Den, Aaron Connolly scored after just 30 seconds, Alfie Lloyd leveller for Rangers two minutes later and the Lions then went close to retaking the lead when Ra’ees Bangura-Williams’ strike hit the post.

They did retake the lead through new signing Luke Cundle’s goal on his debut and the visitors were unable to find another equaliser.

Dunne was left out amid interest from Sheffield United in the defender, while Cifuentes missed the match because of illness. Assistant boss Xavi Calm took charge for the day.

West London Sport revealed on Friday that Rangers have rejected an offer from the Blades for Dunne but negotiations are continuing between the clubs.

Connolly side-footed in the opener after team-mate Mihailo Ivanovic had mis-kicked while trying to score from Tristan Crama’s cross.

Rangers hit back in style. After fine work by Paul Smyth on the right-hand side, Kieran Morgan played the ball in towards Lloyd, who held off Japhet Tanganga and fired in off the far post – the young forward’s second goal of the season.

After the let-off when Bangura-Williams went close, the visitors enjoyed a decent spell but fell behind again when Cundle was on hand to nod home the rebound after George Saville’s header from Crama’s cross had come back off the bar.

Rangers threatened in the second half and their best chance fell to Morgan Fox, who headed Kenneth Paal’s 72nd-minute corner straight at keeper Lukas Jensen.

Yang Min-Hyeok came on for his R’s debut following his recent move from Tottenham and also brought a save from Jensen, who produced another save to deny Sam Field.

QPR: Nardi; Edwards, Cook (ashby 64), Fox, Paal; Varane, Field, Morgan (Saito 64); Smyth (Frey 76), Chair (Min-Hyeok 76), Lloyd (Kolli 83).

Subs not used: Walsh, Morrison, Colback, Madsen.







