Millwall v QPR player ratings

QPR lost 2-1 to Millwall in a lively London derby at The Den. Here's how we rated each Rangers player.









Paul Nardi: 6

Solid enough. Not to blame for either Millwall goal.

Ronnie Edwards: 7

Had the unenviable task of replacing Jimmy Dunne at right-back. He had some good moments defensively and, like Dunne, posed a threat at the opposite end of the pitch, seeing a shot deflected over and being just unable to get to an Ilias Chair free-kick.

Steve Cook: 6

Made a welcome return to action, although a second-half mistake led to Kieran Morgan picking up a yellow card for a foul as he tried to win the ball back.

Morgan Fox: 6

Had his work cut out, both with Millwall’s forwards and trying to offer some cover for the hapless Kenneth Paal at left-back.

Kenneth Paal: 5

Very poor. Rangers were constantly in danger on their left side as Paal was given the runaround by Tristan Crama, who set up both Millwall goals.

Jonathan Varane: 6

Battled hard in midfield but Millwall always had the upper hand.

Sam Field: 6

Unlucky not to score late on, when he went close with a strike and also had a header saved.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Set up Rangers’ goal with a nice pass to Alfie Lloyd. Unlucky to pick up a booking and was taken off shortly afterwards.

Paul Smyth: 6

Did really well in the build-up to Rangers’ goal, when he picked up space on the right-hand side and played the ball out to Morgan. Threatened at times after that but faded from the game before being substituted.

Ilias Chair: 5

Tried to be effective off the ball but never got going in an attacking sense. One shot straight at the keeper was as good as he could muster. Taken off in the second half.

Alfie Lloyd: 7

Very raw and is still learning, but took his goal really well – firing into the far corner after being set up by Morgan – and was always lively. Had a header deflected wide, but also missed a good chance when his touch let him down after he’d been found by Koki Saito.

Michael Frey: 6

Saw a header from fellow substitute Harrison Ashby’s cross deflected wide.

Harrison Ashby: 6

Decent cross for Frey but continues to look unconvincing.

Koki Saito: 7

Very good after coming on. Set up an opening for Lloyd and two chances for Field after breezing past a defender.







