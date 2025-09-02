QPR confirm Morrison’s new contract

QPR have confirmed that Liam Morrison has signed a new contract.

West London Sport recently revealed that Morrison, 22, was set to sign an improved deal, having impressed since being signed from Bayern Munich last summer.

The Scot was hampered by injury problems during his first season at the club but established himself as a first-choice centre-back later in the campaign.

“I want to get QPR to the Premier League one day. We just need to keep building and building,” Morrison told the club website.