Leicester v QPR player ratings

QPR were thumped 6-2 at Leicester to make an all-too familiar swift exit from the FA Cup. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.

Joe Walsh: 5

Has impressed when previously given a chance, but this was a game the young keeper will want to forget. An early mix-up with Ronnie Edwards set the tone for a difficult day for Walsh, who should have done better for the opening goal and conceded five more as his defenders let him down.

Harrison Ashby: 4

A truly horrible display from the on-loan full-back, who conceded a penalty, gave the ball away in the build-up to one of Leicester’s goals, was out of position for one of the others and in general was very poor indeed.

Ronnie Edwards: 5

Another on-loan player who struggled. Edwards was unimpressive on his full debut. He was involved in an early mix-up with Walsh, a poor header from the defender later almost led to a Leicester goal, and he never looked convincing.

Jake Clarke-Salter: 6

A tough day for Clarke-Salter as well, but him returning to the starting line-up and completing the full match is at least a positive for Rangers.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Went off in the second half after seeming to pick up a knock. Fortunate not to concede a penalty shortly before that when he brought down Jamie Vardy.

Jonathan Varane: 7

The first goal of Varane’s senior career was a belter – a thumping strike from outside the box – and he held his own against a well organised Leicester midfield.

Sam Field: 6

Decent enough before being withdrawn on the hour mark.

Nicolas Madsen: 5

A complete non-performance. At times it was easy to forget Madsen was actually on the pitch.

Koki Saito: 6

Lively at times and set up a chance for Rayan Kolli, but other than that he was easily contained.

Ilias Chair: 6

Determined to impress against the Premier League side, Chair was lively early on, seeing a powerful strike saved and setting up a chance for Kolli. But he faded as Leicester took control and was taken off in the second half.

Rayan Kolli: 6

Gave the ball away in the build-up to one of Leicester’s goals and missed decent chances after being set up by Chair and Saito. But he finished clinically to pull a goal back to make it 3-2 after a mistake by Harry Winks, and in general the youngster worked hard up front before going off in the second half.

Kieran Morgan: 7

Did well after coming on and, although he replaced Field, what was striking was how well equipped teenager Morgan looked compared to one of Rangers’ flagship summer signings in Madsen. He appears to be streets ahead of him.

Paul Smyth: 6

Had a go after his introduction but the game was well and truly swinging away from Rangers.

Jack Colback: 6

Got some valuable match action when he came on in the second half.

Alfie Lloyd: 6

Far from the finished article but was again lively after coming on.







