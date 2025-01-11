Cifuentes annoyed by QPR’s errors

Marti Cifuentes was annoyed by the costly mistakes QPR made in their 6-2 defeat at Leicester.

Rangers caused the Premier League side problems but were punished for some awful defending and duly made the club’s now all-too familiar swift exit from the FA Cup.

Head coach Cifuentes said: “The performance during many minutes was actually very good, but the result is extremely disappointing.







“I’m not very happy about it. I can’t remember the last time a team that I coached conceded six goals. It’s not the level, the standards, that I expect.

“I’m disappointed, because the target was to go through.”

Jonathan Varane’s first career goal – a cracking strike from long range – hauled Rangers level after James Justin’s early opener,

Rangers were on top, but mistakes led to them conceding twice in quick succession.

After Harrison Ashby ran straight into Stephy Mavididi, Bilal El Khannouss took the ball into the box and cut it back for Mavididi to score.

Then, after Rayan Kolli had given the ball away, Leicester broke forward and Facundo Buonanotte made it 3-1.

Kolli pulled a goal back with the final kick of the first half but Jamie Vardy restored the Foxes’ two-goal cushion with a penalty soon after the restart.

Justin scored again to seal his team’s win and Wout Faes’ 30-yard screamer in stoppage time completed the rout.

“Two individual mistakes and then the game turns in a hard way,” Cifuentes admitted.

“Rayan Kolli then scores a goal in the final minute of the first half and that could give us a chance to try to compete for the game, but then the penalty is a game-changer.”







