QPR sign Nardi on two-year deal as Begovic moves on

Asmir Begovic has left QPR, who have signed French goalkeeper Paul Nardi.

The out-of-contract Begovic, 37, held talks about a new deal at Loftus Road but was unable to reach an agreement.

Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes had told him that he would not be first-choice keeper next season.







Nardi, 30, has signed a two-year deal, arriving on a free transfer after his contract at Belgian club Gent expired.

Nardi, a former France Under-21 international, joined Gent in 2022, having previously had spells at Lorient, Monaco and Nancy.

Begovic signed a one-year contract when he joined QPR last summer after leaving Everton.

It meant a return to west London for the Bosnian, who was with Chelsea between 2015 and 2017.

His career in England has also included spells at Portsmouth, Stoke and Bournemouth.

Begovic was ever present for Rangers in the Championship last season before Joe Walsh was selected at Coventry in the final match of the campaign.

Walsh signed a new contract earlier this month.







