Ainsworth confirmed as QPR boss

Gareth Ainsworth has been confirmed as QPR head coach.

A popular figure at Rangers from his seven-year spell at the club, Ainsworth has left Wycombe – where he was manager for more than a decade – after being given the chance to return to west London. He has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract.

He was targeted following the recent sacking of Neil Critchley. The job is one Ainsworth, 49, has coveted for a long time but previously been overlooked for.







He was a cult hero among fans during his time as a QPR player and also served the club as a coach and caretaker manager.

Richard Dobson, his assistant at Wycombe, is moving to Loftus Road with him. So too is analyst Josh Hart.

Critchley was dismissed following the 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough – Rangers’ third defeat in a row and fourth in five matches.

His assistants Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, who joined the club after his appointment, have also left.

Critchley was at the helm for only 12 matches and presided over just one win – an away victory at Preston in his first match in the job.

He arrived in the wake of Michael Beale quitting for Glasgow Rangers after just 22 games as R’s boss.

An awful run which began under Beale has seen QPR win just of one of their past 18 matches, sliding from top of the Championship to 17th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.







