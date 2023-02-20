Ainsworth set to take over as QPR manager
Gareth Ainsworth is set to take over as QPR manager.
A popular figure at Rangers from his seven-year spell at the club, Wycombe boss Ainsworth has been approached following the sacking of Neil Critchley and is expected to be appointed in the next 48 hours.
The job is one Ainsworth, 49, has coveted for a long time but previously been overlooked for.
He was a cult hero among fans during his time as a player at Loftus Road and also served the club as a coach and caretaker manager.
He has spent a decade in charge at Wycombe, where he defied the odds to take the club from League Two to the Championship.
Rangers want to install a new manager before Saturday’s home match against Blackburn.
Critchley was dismissed following the 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough – Rangers’ third defeat in a row and fourth in five matches.
His assistants Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, who joined the club after his appointment, have also left.
Critchley was at the helm for only 12 matches and presided over just one win – an away victory at Preston in his first match in the job.
He arrived in the wake of Michael Beale quitting for Glasgow Rangers after just 22 games as R’s boss.
An awful run which began under Beale has seen QPR win just of one of their past 18 matches, sliding from top of the Championship to 17th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.
angryoap
20/02/2023 @ 8:30 pm
Sorry T Block, I think you are backing the wrong horse, but lets see where we get at the end of the season.
stephen sidney giggs
20/02/2023 @ 7:24 pm
Does anyone remember those times when Gareth Ainsworth took over as caretaker manager? We went from Crap to a team you could finally recognise as the R’s playing attacking football. I would have loved to have seen him manage the club 10 years ago!
angryoap
20/02/2023 @ 6:42 pm
Ainsworth AND Vokes makes some sort of sense.Ainsworth on his own makes none.
T Block Dave
20/02/2023 @ 6:22 pm
Gareth Ainsworth May not be renowned for playing “pretty football”, but his style has proved effective with the players he’s had at his disposal. At this stage of the season and the position we are in, hard work, determination, a will to win, and some ugly route 1 tactics is just what we need, and perhaps so does Dykes and also Martin. Goals give confidence, not percentage stats or how much possession, how many passes (and doing sod all with it) we’re made. Loved by the faithful, passionate, motivated, let’s hope the board can get this done.
Otherwise the bill for the amount of Ketamine needed to calm the Welsh Cry Baby down will bankrupt us !!!!
angryoap
20/02/2023 @ 5:18 pm
“he defied the odds to take the club from League Two to the Championship”and then led them back down again. Are we in this to get into the playoffs and get promoted AND stay there? we need someone capable Les.