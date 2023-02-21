Ainsworth set to be confirmed as QPR manager

Gareth Ainsworth is expected to be confirmed as QPR manager later today.

A popular figure at Rangers from his seven-year spell at the club, Wycombe boss Ainsworth was targeted following the sacking of Neil Critchley.

The job is one Ainsworth, 49, has coveted for a long time but previously been overlooked for.







He was a cult hero among fans during his time as a QPR player and also served the club as a coach and caretaker manager.

He has spent a decade in charge at Wycombe, where he defied the odds to take the club from League Two to the Championship.

Rangers want to install a new manager before Saturday’s home match against Blackburn.

Ainsworth is keen to bring Richard Dobson, his assistant at Wycombe, with him to Loftus Road.

Critchley was dismissed following the 3-1 loss at Middlesbrough – Rangers’ third defeat in a row and fourth in five matches.

His assistants Iain Brunskill and Mike Garrity, who joined the club after his appointment, have also left.

Critchley was at the helm for only 12 matches and presided over just one win – an away victory at Preston in his first match in the job.

He arrived in the wake of Michael Beale quitting for Glasgow Rangers after just 22 games as R’s boss.

An awful run which began under Beale has seen QPR win just of one of their past 18 matches, sliding from top of the Championship to 17th in the table, just eight points above the relegation zone.







