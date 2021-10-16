Fulham v QPR player ratings

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Fulham beat QPR 4-1 at Craven Cottage. Here’s how we rated the players.







Fulham

Marek Rodák: 5

Barely troubled by Rangers. Probably the keeper’s easiest game in a Fulham shirt.

Denis Odoi: 8

His first-time cross for 1-0 was right on the money – but he was the wrong side of Sam McCallum for a near Rangers miss. For all that, the Belgian’s was a verycompetent performance.

Tosin: 7

Caught ball watching for the QPR leveller, but otherwise his stature at the back was top drawer.

Tim Ream: 7

He too was ball watching for the Dykes leveller, and wasted a decent goalscoring chance in the first half, but this was more than compensated by his solid performance at the back.

Joe Bryan: 6

Was sound enough up to his forced substitution on 58 minutes, having read the game well down the Fulham left

Jean Michael Seri: 6

Got bogged down a bit in midfield at times, but struck gold to supply an inch-perfect ball for the third Fulham goal.

Harrison Reed: 7

Always a driving force in centre midfield. Rangers could have done with a player just like him to even up the contest.

Ivan Cavaleiro: 6

Lasted just 32 minutes before a suspected groin strain ended his afternoon. Lively without any significant moments.

Harry Wilson 9:

Excellent. Deft touches, control, decent passes and a thorn in the Rangers defence until he got a rest after 77 minutes and made way for Nathaniel Chalobah.

Neeskens Kebano: 7

Should have scored towards the end of the game, but his work on the left and the supply for the goal that restored Fulham’s lead was excellent.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: 9

Fulham’s man of the moment, who scored twice and might have had more. His terrific turn and shot for the opener and a trademark glancing header for 2-1 underlined his quality.

Bobby Decordova-Reid: 7

Was calmness itself to create space before slotting home for 3-1. That goal killed off Rangers. Shored up the right after Cavaleiro’s departure.

Antonee Robinson: 6

Only a cameo but the Rangers defence parted for him to strike a fourth, albeit with the aid of a deflection.

Nathaniel Chalobah: 6

Another short appearance off the bench, but a chance to get minutes under his belt following his return from injury.

QPR

Seny Dieng: 6

Could do little about any of Fulham’s goals and kept his side in the game before half-time when he kept out Mitrovic twice in quick succession from close range.

Moses Odubajo: 5

Had his hands full against the lively Kebano in second half as Fulham finished strongly following the introduction of Robinson.

Rob Dickie: 5

Came out second best in his battle with Mitrovic, who made him pay for being slightly off-balance when he held him off to score his first goal, then evaded Dickie for his second goal to turn the match in Fulham’s favour.

Jordy de Wijs: 5

Restored to the side to help deal with the physical battle with Mitrovic, but like Dickie he endured a tough afternoon – which was compounded with a huge deflection from a Robinson shot that wrong-footed Dieng.

Yoann Barbet: 6

Was probably the pick of the Rangers’ defenders. Moved to left wing-back late in the second half.

Sam McCallum: 6

Back in the team after injury and was stiffly tested by the excellent Kebano, who started on the right wing in the first half. Got forward well in a decent 65-minute performance and then watched on from the sidelines as his side conceded three goals.

Dominic Ball: 4

Struggled terribly against the mobility of Seri and Reed in centre midfield. Needlessly booked after just six minutes for hauling back Mitrovic having lost possession in midfield and was treading a red-card tightrope for the rest of the half. Subbed at half-time for Dykes.

Stefan Johansen: 5

Given a warm reception from the home fans but it was a disappointing return to Craven Cottage for the Rangers captain as Fulham won the midfield battle with Seri and Reed coming out well on top.

Ilias Chair: 6

Kept largely in check in the first half but was better in the second after being moved into central midfield as Rangers came back into the game.

Chris Willock: 7

Hit the post with a stinging effort in the first half and set up the equaliser for Dykes with a magnificent through-ball that split the Fulham defence.

Charlie Austin: 6

Struggled up front on his own in the first half as Rangers struggled to get on the ball, but played a major role for the equaliser by playing in Willock. Withdrawn for Andre Gray in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 7

Scored an excellent goal to put Rangers back on level turns as he ghosted past Ream to take the ball past Rodak and score from a tight angle. Gave Rangers a focal point in attack and probably should have started the game.

Andre Gray: 6

Blazed over wildly after Chair delivered a ball to him in the box that he really should have done better from.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

