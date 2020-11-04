Late Bonne goal gives QPR victory at Derby

Derby 0 QPR 1 88' Bonne

QPR clinched their first away win of the season as Macauley Bonne’s late header sealed a deserved three points at Pride Park.

Rangers were the better side for large periods of the game but failed to convert several good goalscoring opportunities before Boone, on a substitute, scored his second goal for the club since his move from Charlton.







Rangers started well and should have ahead in the sixth minute when Lyndon Dykes saw his header superbly saved one-handed by his Scottish teammate David Marshall from Albert Adomah’s pinpoint cross.

Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair both has good opportunities that were turned behind for corners by the Derby defence as Rangers pressed hard for an opener.

Derby created little before halftime, but 35-year-old Wayne Rooney was their best attacking outlet and the former England skipper had a glorious opportunity to put his side in front when he got behind the outstanding Rob Dickie only for Seny Dieng to get a finger to his goalbound effort and turn it behind the post.

Rooney went close again after a break when his half-volley from the edge of the box clipped the left post with Dieng well beaten.

But it was the visitors who continued to create the better opportunities with Dickie and Todd Kane both shooting wide from good positions.

But Bonne nodded home three minutes from time after Dickie won the ball brilliantly in midfield from Kamil Jozwiak before delivering a fine ball onto the head of Bonne who beat Marshall.

It was no more than Rangers deserved as they won back-to-back matches for the first time this season following Saturday’s late win over Cardiff.







