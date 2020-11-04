Derby v QPR player ratings

QPR secured their first away win of the season after beating Derby 1-0 at Pride Park. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.









Seny Dieng: 7

Made a fine fingertip save to deny Wayne Rooney in the first half and once again looked supremely confident on crosses and with the ball at his feet.

Todd Kane: 7

Another decent display from the recalled Kane who was alert to create a good opportunity for Ilias Chair in the first half, defended well and supported the attack when needed. Should have done better with a presentable chance which he fired wide.

Rob Dickie: 9

Outstanding performance from the summer signing from Oxford. Shades of Glenn Roeder in the way he brings the ball out of defence with such aplomb. Defended superbly and delivered a sumptuous pass that created the winning goal.

Yoann Barbet: 8

So much better that last week’s calamity at Barnsley, Barbet looked back to the form he showed last season than some of his haphazard displays of late. Kept Derby forward Martyn Waghorn largely in check and used the ball well.

Niko Hamalainen: 7

Did what was asked of him in defence in what was his best game since coming in to the side, but still often looks like a rabbit caught in headlights when receiving the ball in advanced positions.

Geoff Cameron: 7

Good display from the skipper. Used his experience to marshal the midfield well and allowed the more mobile Chair and Tom Carroll to create some decent opportunties.

Tom Carroll: 7

Used the ball wisely when in possession and worked tirelessly when out of it. Arguably the former Tottenham man’s best performance since re-joining the club at the start of the season.

Albert Adomah: 7

Looked lively in the first half and delivered a peach of a cross that Dykes failed to convert. Replaced on the hour.

Ilias Chair: 8

An effervescent display from the diminutive Moroccan who was Rangers’ most creative player. Not everything he tried came off but his tackle in the build-up to the winner was crucial in Rangers winning possession for Dickie to create the winner.

Bright Osayi-Samuel: 7

Kept Derby’s defence honest with some strong running before suffering a groin problem following a late challenge from Nathan Byrne and being forced off in the second half.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Denied a first goal in open play by a fine save from Scotland team-mate David Marshall that really he should have scored. Worked hard as ever, but his inability to hold the ball up saw some promising Rangers attacks break down.

Chris Willock: 7

Another good cameo from Willock who worked hard at both ends of the field after coming from the injured Osayi-Samuel.

Macauley Bonne: 7

Like he did at Hillsborough on his debut, Bonne came off the bench and showed great movement to head home powerfully from close range. Looks raw sometimes in possession, but his tireless running makes him a handful for opposition defences.

Dominic Ball: 7

Saturday’s match-winner added some dynamism when he came on in midfield alongside Carroll and Cameron in a much-improved display in the middle of the park from Mark Warburton’s side.







