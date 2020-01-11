‘BMW’ steer Brentford to derby victory over QPR

Brentford 3 QPR 1

Promotion-chasing Brentford again underlined their superiority over QPR with another thumping derby victory.

The Bees were three up by half-time at Griffin Park after goals from each of the ‘BMW’ frontline of Said Benrahma, Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins.

Nahki Wells pulled one back in the second half for Rangers, who were well beaten.

A superbly-worked free-kick routine led to Benrahma putting the hosts ahead on 19 minutes.

Mathias Jensen sent in a low delivery from the right and Benrahma peeled away from Wells to fire home.

The second goal, scored by Mbeumo four minutes later, was an all-too familiar story for QPR: a Joe Lumley mistake and some poor defending.

The third was a familiar story for Brentford: a Watkins goal – his 18th of the campaign.

After keeper Lumley’s clearance went straight to Christian Norgaard, Geoff Cameron was unable to get a firm header to the Dane’s chip towards Mbeumo, who nudged the ball beyond Lumley.

And worse followed for Rangers went Watkins nodded in from close range after Jansen’s free-kick had been headed back across goal by Ethan Pinnock.

Rangers were better after the interval and Wells’ 13th goal of the season was nicely worked.

Bright Osayi-Samuel exchanged passes with Luke Amos and pulled the ball back from the right for Wells to apply the finish.

Brentford: Raya, Dalsgaard, Pinnock, Jansson, Henry, Norgaard, Jensen (Mokotjo 75), Dasilva (Marcondes 87), Mbeumo (Valencia 80), Benrahma, Watkins.

Subs not used: Daniels, Thompson, Jeanvier, Zamburek. QPR: Lumley, Kane, Hall, Cameron, Manning, Ball (Masterson 45), Amos, Osayi-Samuel, Chair (Shodipo 80), Eze , Wells (Hugill 72).

Subs not used: Kelly, Wallace, Pugh, Scowen.











