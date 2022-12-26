QPR draw at Cardiff to maintain Critchley’s unbeaten start

Cardiff 0 QPR 0

QPR remain unbeaten under new boss Neil Critchley after drawing his second game in charge.

In a dull game of few chances, Rangers threatened when an effort from Chris Willock and a free-kick from Kenneth Paal drifted wide in the first half.

In the second, Kion Etete missed a great chance for Cardiff when he blasted over.

Ilias Chair, back after his involvement for Morocco in the recent World Cup, came on for QPR as a second-half substitute.

QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell, Field, Iroegbunam (Amos 80), Adomah (Shodipo 73), Willock (Chair 73), Dykes (Roberts 73).

Subs not used: Archer, Masterson, Armstrong.







