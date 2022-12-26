QPR draw at Cardiff to maintain Critchley’s unbeaten start
Cardiff
0
QPR
0
QPR remain unbeaten under new boss Neil Critchley after drawing his second game in charge.
In a dull game of few chances, Rangers threatened when an effort from Chris Willock and a free-kick from Kenneth Paal drifted wide in the first half.
In the second, Kion Etete missed a great chance for Cardiff when he blasted over.
Ilias Chair, back after his involvement for Morocco in the recent World Cup, came on for QPR as a second-half substitute.
QPR: Dieng, Laird, Dunne, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell, Field, Iroegbunam (Amos 80), Adomah (Shodipo 73), Willock (Chair 73), Dykes (Roberts 73).
Subs not used: Archer, Masterson, Armstrong.
Joe penil
26/12/2022 @ 8:07 pm
When will the intelligencia at QPR realise we need a striker,one who actually knows what to do when we get in front of goal.
angryoap
26/12/2022 @ 7:45 pm
A hard won point?