Cardiff v QPR player ratings
QPR remain unbeaten under new boss Neil Critchley after drawing his second game in charge. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 stalemate at Cardiff.
Seny Dieng: 6
Largely untroubled in a dull game of few chances. Did what was necessary when called upon.
Ethan Laird: 6
Decent enough defensively but well below his best going forward.
Rob Dickie: 6
Comfortable on his return to the side.
Jimmy Dunne: 6
Did the basics well alongside Dickie at the back.
Kenneth Paal: 6
Tried to make things happen on the left but was left frustrated. His corner led to the winner at Preston but this time his deliveries were way off.
Sam Field: 7
Covered lots of ground in a turgid battle in midfield.
Andre Dozzell: 6
Did OK. Tidy on the ball and willing to put his foot in.
Tim Iroegbunam: 6
Hit and miss on the ball, giving it away carelessly on occasions, and was caught ball-watching in the second half but Cardiff were unable to capitalise. However, his energy in midfield was important.
Chris Willock: 5
Out of form and dealing with a dip in confidence since his return from injury. Aside from one dribble across the edge of the box followed by a shot wide, he offered very little.
Albert Adomah: 5
Also quiet as Rangers’ attacking players failed to make an impact.
Lyndon Dykes: 5
Starved of service, barring a second-half cross he headed wide, but the striker really needs to do more to create openings for himself.
Ilias Chair: 6
A welcome return in a Rangers shirt, coming on as a second-half substitute.
Olamide Shodipo: 6
Led a couple of forays down the right after coming on.
Tyler Roberts: 6
Also looked lively at times after his introduction.