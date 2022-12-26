Cardiff v QPR player ratings

QPR remain unbeaten under new boss Neil Critchley after drawing his second game in charge. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 0-0 stalemate at Cardiff.







​Seny Dieng: 6

Largely untroubled in a dull game of few chances. Did what was necessary when called upon.

Ethan Laird: 6

Decent enough defensively but well below his best going forward.

Rob Dickie: 6

Comfortable on his return to the side.

Jimmy Dunne: 6

Did the basics well alongside Dickie at the back.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Tried to make things happen on the left but was left frustrated. His corner led to the winner at Preston but this time his deliveries were way off.

Sam Field: 7

Covered lots of ground in a turgid battle in midfield.

Andre Dozzell: 6

Did OK. Tidy on the ball and willing to put his foot in.

Tim Iroegbunam: 6

Hit and miss on the ball, giving it away carelessly on occasions, and was caught ball-watching in the second half but Cardiff were unable to capitalise. However, his energy in midfield was important.

Chris Willock: 5

Out of form and dealing with a dip in confidence since his return from injury. Aside from one dribble across the edge of the box followed by a shot wide, he offered very little.

Albert Adomah: 5

Also quiet as Rangers’ attacking players failed to make an impact.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Starved of service, barring a second-half cross he headed wide, but the striker really needs to do more to create openings for himself.

Ilias Chair: 6

A welcome return in a Rangers shirt, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Olamide Shodipo: 6

Led a couple of forays down the right after coming on.

Tyler Roberts: 6

Also looked lively at times after his introduction.







