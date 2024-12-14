Bristol City v QPR player ratings

Paul Smyth’s outrageous equaliser extended QPR’s unbeaten run to six matches. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player in the 1-1 draw at Bristol City.









Paul Nardi: 7

Impressive again. Could do nothing about Scott Twine’s free-kick but made a key save to deny Anis Mehmeti.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Excellent at right-back. Faultless defensively and an asset in the air in both boxes.

Steve Cook: 8

Also excellent. Organised the defence well, as usual came up with vital blocks and interceptions, and went close to a late goal when his shot was saved.

Sean Morrison: 7

Solid alongside Cook and kept his composure when Rangers were under pressure.

Harrison Ashby: 7

Doesn’t always look comfortable at left-back but one-versus-one his defending was faultless. There was a second-half let-off for him though when he attempted to chest the ball back to Nardi and Nakhi Wells nipped in and headed wide.

Jonathan Varane: 7

Protected the defence really well and won a number of important challenges deep in Rangers’ half. He also helped set up the goal with a clever ball towards Smyth as Rangers broke decisively after a Robins corner.

Sam Field: 7

Battled superbly in midfield – and saved the day with a goal-line clearance to keep out Wells’ header.

Paul Smyth: 8

Ran himself ragged on the flank and scored the all-important equaliser, brilliantly sweeping the ball in from an awkward angle 35 yards out after keeper Max O’Leary bizarrely dashed towards the halfway line to challenge him.

Lucas Andersen: 5

Had a stinker before being taken off in the second half. Gave the ball away a number of times and offered nothing in attack.

Koki Saito: 7

Worked hard on the left before going off in the second half.

Rayan Kolli: 7

Worked really hard to cover ground in the first half and that work off the ball was important. Took a heavy knock for his troubles and was replaced by Alfie Lloyd at half-time.

Alfie Lloyd: 7

Lively after replacing Kolli. His pace bothered City and he went close late on when his deflected shot hit the side netting. Rangers later substitutes didn’t have time to make an impact.







