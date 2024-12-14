Smyth’s goal extends QPR’s unbeaten run

Bristol City 1 QPR 1 60' Twine 65' Smyth

Paul Smyth’s outrageous equaliser extended QPR’s unbeaten run to six matches.

Smyth struck five minutes after Scott Twine had given Bristol City the lead at Ashton Gate.

Rangers defended well and also rode their luck in a one-sided first half in which City’s Anis Mehmeti fired against the post and Sam Field – QPR’s two-goal hero in the midweek win over Oxford – cleared Nahki Wells’ header off the line.

There was also a let-off for the visitors early in the second half when Harrison Ashby attempted to chest the ball back to keeper Paul Nardi and Wells pounced but headed wide.

There was no stopping Twine’s superbly-struck free-kick on the hour mark – his first touch after coming on as a substitute.

But Rangers hit back with their first attempt on target. It came after an excellent counter-attack – and some comical goalkeeping – following a Robins corner.

Jonathan Varane cleverly released Smyth on the right-hand side, keeper Max O’Leary bizarrely charged towards the halfway line and the Rangers wide-man took the ball past him before superbly sweeping it into the net from a tricky angle 35 yards out.

QPR: Nardi, Dunne, Cook, Morrison; Ashby (Ashby 80): Varane, Field; Smyth (Bennie 87), Andersen (Madsen 74), Saito (Chair 74); Kolli (Lloyd 45).

Subs not used: Walsh, Fox, Morgan, Frey.







