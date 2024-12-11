Field scores twice as QPR win again

QPR 2 Oxford 0 53' Field 68' Field

Sam Field scored twice as QPR made it back-to-back home wins and four consecutive clean sheets.

The result also extended Rangers’ unbeaten run to five matches.

And there was a welcome return after injury for Ilias Chair, who came on as a late substitute.

After a dire first half, Marti Cifuentes’ side broke the deadlock eight minutes into the second.

Ryan Kolli, their two-goal hero in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Norwich, turned creator this time.

The young forward’s Les Ferdinand-esque leap and header down at the far post to meet Paul Smyth’s right-wing cross perfectly teed up Field, who volleyed home from eight yards out.

Koki Saito was the provider for the second goal, robbing Peter Kioso on the flank and cutting a ball back from the left which Alfie Lloyd left to Field, who fired into the bottom corner.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Morrison (Chair 84), Ashby; Field, Varane (Morgan 76), Madsen (Andersen 67); Smyth (Fox 76), Saito; Kolli (Lloyd 67).

Subs not used: Walsh, Santos, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie.







