Middlesbrough v QPR player ratings

QPR's awful run continued as they went down to a 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough. Here's how we rated each Rangers player.









Seny Dieng: 7

Produced a brilliant save early in the second half to push Riley McGree’s strike onto the post. Very unlucky when he saved Chuba Akpo’s penalty only for the striker to score from the rebound.

Osman Kakay: 6

In for the unavailable Ethan Laird. Competed well and won several important headers.

Jimmy Dunne: 8

Having switched sides with Rob Dickie to play on the right of the centre-back pair, Dunne produced an excellent performance, winning several challenges.

Rob Dickie: 6

Not at his best but this was an improvement on recent performances.

Kenneth Paal: 6

Tried to offer an attacking spark on the left but was well contained by Boro.

Tim Iroegbunam: 5

Once again guilty of being sloppy in possession.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Also struggled in midfield as Boro took control.

Sam Field: 6

Had a tough job trying to stem the flow in midfield while also operating in a wider position. Almost scored with a deflected shot at 0-0.

Ilias Chair: 5

Scored with a cheeky free-kick but his constant failure to track back was a major problem for his team.

Jamal Lowe: 6

Took up some good positions and offered some pace in attack, causing Boro problems in the first half.

Chris Martin: 7

Did well. Linked play nicely and worked tirelessly up front.

Albert Adomah: 6

Albert Adomah: 6

Did little of note after coming on in the second half.








