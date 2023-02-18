Defeat at Boro continues QPR’s awful run

Middlesbrough 3 QPR 1

QPR battled hard but their miserable run continued with a defeat at the Riverside Stadium.

Chuba Akpo’s goals helped to condemn Rangers to a third consecutive loss and fourth defeat in five games.

Ilias Chair pulled one back with a superb free-kick in the final minute, but Riley McGree restored Middlesbrough’s two-goal advantage with a simple finish after being teed up by Matt Crooks.







Rangers are now without a win in 11 matches, have won just one of their past 18, and one of their 12 games since Critchley took over as head coach in the wake of Michael Beale’s departure.

Keeper Seny Dieng came to their rescue a couple of minutes into the second half by doing brilliantly to push McGree’s strike onto the post and then gather the loose ball.

But Dieng was unable to keep out Akpo’s header from Dan Barlaser’s 63rd-minute cross.

And he was unlucky for the second goal, scored 13 minutes later after Tim Ireogbunam gave away a penalty by bringing down McGree.

Dieng kept out the resulting spot-kick by Akpo but the rebound fell straight to the striker, who helped himself to another goal.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay, Dickie, Dunne, Paal, Field, Dozzell (Adomah 69), Iroegbunam, Chair, Lowe, Martin.

Subs not used: Archer, Drewe, Gubbins, Dixon-Bonner, Johansen, Aoraha.







