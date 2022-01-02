Birmingham v QPR player ratings

Chris Willock scored a cracking goal for QPR in a 2-1 victory at Birmingham which took them up to fifth in the Championship table – just five points behind second-placed Blackburn and with a game in hand. Here’s how we rated each Rangers player.







Seny Dieng: 6

Calm and composed on the rare occasions he was called upon. Had no chance for Birmingham’s goal.

Rob Dickie: 7

A return to form for the centre-back, who has been slightly below par of late. Frequently strode out of defence with the ball and dealt with any threat which came his way when Rangers were under pressure in the second half.

Jimmy Dunne: 7

Also impressive. Good on the ball, determined in the air and kept Troy Deeney quiet.

Yoann Barbet: 7

Comfortable defensively and linked up well with Lee Wallace on the left.

Albert Adomah: 7

Coolly slotted in the opening goal and was always a threat to a weak Birmingham defence. Clearly enjoyed getting stick from the home fans because of his association with their rivals Aston Villa.

Sam Field: 7

A big improvement after struggling against Bristol City. Gave Rangers a calm but physically strong presence in midfield.

Luke Amos: 7

Grew into the game after a sluggish start. Neat and tidy on the ball in his first full league match of the season.

Lee Wallace: 7

Still getting his sharpness back after injury, Wallace nevertheless put in a very decent shift. He crossed low for the opening goal and was still going strong near the end, when another low cross was scrambled clear.

Chris Willock: 8

Brilliant. Terrified Birmingham from start to finish. Helped set up the opener for Adomah and doubled the lead by beautifully changing direction to evade two challenges and firing home.

Lyndon Dykes: 6

Worked hard up front but struggled to make an impact and his hold-up play was poor at times.

Andre Gray: 7

Also found it tough to make things happen for himself up front but he worked tirelessly to occupy the home defence and was out on his feet when substituted in the second half.

Stefan Johansen: 7

Added calmness and quality after being brought on for Gray. Started the move which led to Willock’s goal.

