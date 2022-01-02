QPR fifth after victory at Birmingham

Birmingham 1 QPR 2 14' Adomah 71' Willock 75' Aneke

Chris Willock scored a cracking goal for QPR in a victory which took them up to fifth in the Championship table – just five points behind second-placed Blackburn and with a game in hand.

Albert Adomah’s first-half goal put Rangers ahead and Willock doubled the lead before Chuks Aneke pulled one back for Birmingham.

Rangers have now scored in 20 consecutive away league matches – and their opener at St Andrew’s was nicely worked.







Sam Field played the ball out to the left to Willock, who found Lee Wallace on the overlap. Wallace’s low ball into the box was deflected towards Adomah by Blues defender George Thomas and the R’s wide-man coolly slotted in his first goal of the season.

And Willock made it 2-0 in style with 19 minutes remaining, beautifully changing direction to evade two challenges near the left-hand edge of the penalty area and then firing home from a tight angle.

Rangers had to endure some uncomfortable moments after Aneke collected Maxime Colin’s cross and blasted into the roof of the net, but they held on.

QPR: Dieng; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Adomah, Amos, Field, Wallace, Willock, Dykes (Austin 85), Gray (Johansen 63).

Subs not used: Archer, Kakay, Ball, Thomas.







