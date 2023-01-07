Fleetwood v QPR player ratings

QPR were dumped out of the FA Cup by League One Fleetwood. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players.

Seny Dieng: 6

Could do nothing about either goal conceded after being exposed by woeful defending from two routine corners.







Osman Kakay: 5

Unable to follow up on his decent showing against Sheffield United as he was given a tough afternoon by the lively Cian Hayes. Offered little in attack and was hooked 10 minutes from time for Ethan Laird.

Rob Dickie: 4

A worrying display from the big centre-backm who was exposed by the pace of Hayes on occasions. A mix-up between him and Jimmy Dunne saw an unmarked Aristote Nsiala head home an equaliser from a corner. He then almost gifted a second goal early in the second half when he gave the ball away deep in his own half.

Jimmy Dunne: 5

A forgettable return to the club he spent time on loan with early in his career. Like Dickie was left marking thin air for Fleetwood’s first goal and like the rest of the defence has to share some blame for their second as a mis-hit corner was allowed to drift across the box.

Niko Hamalainen: 4

A rare outing in the first team and likely to be his last for some time on the back of this performance. Continues to look out of his depth at first-team level. Offers nothing going forward and defensively he is too passive and easily exposed. Put of his misery 10 minutes from time when Kenneth Paal replaced him.

Sam Field: 6

On hand to give Rangers the lead when he turned home a Lyndon Dykes knock-down. Worked hard as always in the middle of midfield but had with little support around him.

Andre Dozzell: 5

Never really at the races having returned to the side after illness as the game seemed to pass him by before he was replaced by Taylor Richards in the second half.

Albert Adomah: 5

Is evidently well liked by Neil Critchley, who handed him a third start in his fifth games in charge, but did little to justify that faith with an underwhelming display. Never got going, like many of his teammates.

Ilias Chair: 6

Was Rangers’ most lively player in the first half and delivered a perfectly-flighted delivery to set up Field’s goal. One excellent run and cross into the box deserved better but Adomah was unable to find a finish. Less influential in the second half.

Chris Willock: 5

Rangers need him to find the form that took them to the top of the table in October with their season in danger of spiralling out of control. Never really got going and was withdrawn yet again in the second half for Tyler Roberts.

Lyndon Dykes: 5

Set up Field’s goal with a perfect headed knock-down but was otherwise well contained by the Fleetwood defence. Received next to nothing service-wise, with neither full-back offering anything in terms of crosses into the box.

Taylor Richards: 6

Had some nice touches on the ball and tried to make things happen but wasn’t on long enough to make a real impression having only been introduced for the final 20 minutes with Roberts.

Tyler Roberts: 6

At least showed some attacking intent following his introduction with some decent runs. Won a free-kick deep in injury-time on the edge of the box after skipping past the Fleetwood defence. Could have perhaps been introduced earlier as could have Ethan Laird, Sinclair Armstrong and Kenneth Paal who didn’t come on until the final 10 minutes.









