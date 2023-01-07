Dreadful QPR dumped out by Fleetwood

Fleetwood 2 QPR 1 37' Field 40' Nsiala 67' Omochere

QPR made another swift exit from the FA Cup, going down to League One Fleetwood Town in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

In an abysmal display from Neil Critchley’s side, Fleetwood deservedly booked the spot in the fourth round for the first time in their history when Promise Omochere swept home from a low corner that flew across the Rangers box.







A non-event of a first half came to life in the 37th minute when Sam Field got the final touch to Ilias Chair’s free-kick to give Rangers the lead only for the hosts to hit back almost immediately when Aristote Nsiala ghosted into the box unmarked to head home Danny Andrew’s corner.

Fleetwood should have gone in front early in the second half when Niko Hamalainen allowed Omochere to skip past him with ease only for Admiral Muskwe to lose his footing miss the ball completely with just keeper Seny Dieng to beat.

Critchley made five substitutes in the second half in attempt to find an equaliser but Scott Brown’s side held on comfortably to seal their spot in the hat for the fourth round draw.

Rangers have now made an immediate exit from the competition in 17 of the past 22 seasons.

QPR: Dieng, Kakay (Laird 81), Dunne, Dickie, Hamalainen (Paal 81), Field, Dozzell (Armstrong 81), Adomah (Richards 70), Willock (Roberts 70), Chair, Dykes.

Subs not used: Mahoney, Archer, Masterson, Iroegbunam.







