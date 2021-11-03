Field could be in QPR squad for Blackpool game

Sam Field could be included in QPR’s squad for Saturday’s game at Blackpool.

The midfielder has not featured for Mark Warburton’s side so far this season, having suffered a knee injury in training during the summer.

Field is scheduled to play for Rangers’ B team today – his second outing since recently returning to action.







And a return to the first-team squad this weekend could be on the horizon if he comes through this afternoon’s game.

“I’m never going to tempt fate, but touch wood if he comes through that then he will be in contention for the weekend,” manager Warburton said.

“He had a good 45 last week and has looked very strong in training so I hope very much he will be available for selection.

“We are strong in that position. Andre Dozell did very well against Forest, we have Dom Ball, Stefan Johansen, Luke Amos and now Sam, so we have good strength in that region.”







