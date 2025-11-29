Disappointing end to ‘good week’ for QPR – Stephan

Julien Stephan felt a defeat at Norwich was a disappointing end to a “good week” for QPR.

Rangers were beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road, where the Canaries, second from bottom of the Championship, enjoyed a first win in 14 matches, first home win this season and first win under recently-appointed manager Philippe Clement.

Rumain Burrell’s fifth goal in seven games and his seventh of the season brought Stephan’s side level less than two minutes after former Brentford man Emiliano Marcondes had put the hosts ahead.

But Amadou Mbengue’s own goal and Amakwah Forson’s fine strike put Norwich in control by the interval and there was no way back for Rangers in the second half.

“There was a lack of intensity and lack of impact in the first half and a lack of quality in possession as well,” head coach Stephan admitted.

“I think it was better in the second half but we didn’t succeed to score a second goal and change the momentum.

“We have to congratulate Norwich, who played well, especially in the first half, scored three goals and deserved the win.”

The loss came after back-to-back wins for Rangers, who had won four of their previous seven away matches.

They won at Blackburn in midweek, having won at home to Hull last weekend, but were unable to keep the run going.

Stephan said: “I don’t forget that we took six points out of nine this week and, even if it’s difficult to say after a defeat, it’s a good week for us.

“With two games being away, it’s a good week – not a perfect week, but it’s a good week.”