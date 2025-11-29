QPR make way for Norwich’s first home win

Norwich 3

Marcondes (9′)Mbengue (OG, 33′)Forson (36′) QPR 1

QPR produced a lousy performance at Carrow Road, giving struggling Norwich a much-needed boost.

The Canaries, second from bottom of the Championship, enjoyed a first win in 14 matches, first home win this season and first win under recently-appointed manager Philippe Clement.

Rumain Burrell’s fifth goal in seven games and his seventh of the season brought Rangers level less than two minutes after former Brentford man Emiliano Marcondes had put the hosts ahead with his first goal of the campaign.

But Amadou Mbengue’s own goal and Amakwah Forson’s fine strike – his first goal of the season as well – meant the Canaries led 3-1 at half-time.

Rangers went behind when they failed to clear a corner and, after having an effort blocked, Marcondes rattled a shot past keeper Paul Nardi when another chance came his way.

The equaliser came after Norwich were themselves unable to clear a corner, with Sam Field pulling the ball back from the right for Burrell to net from close range.

However, another two goals in quick succession – this time both for Norwich – proved decisive.

Mbengue nudged Kenny McLean’s corner into his own net and Forson then scored with a left-footed curler from near the edge of the penalty area.

R’s head coach Julien Stephan made a triple substitution at half-time, sending on Michael Frey, Paul Smyth and Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Frey went close to pulling a goal back when he headed wide from a corner by Ilias Chair, who fired wide late on.

QPR: Nardi, Mbengue (Morgan 70), Dunne, Cook, Field (Norrington-Davies 46), Varane (Hayden 62), Madsen, Dembele (Frey 46), Chair, Saito (Smyth 46), Burrell.

Subs not used: Walsh, Poku, Clarke-Salter, Kone.