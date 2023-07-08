Dieng completes £2m move from QPR to Boro
Seny Dieng has completed a £2m move from QPR to Middlesbrough.
Goalkeeper Dieng, 28, was in the final year of his contract at Loftus Road and has signed a four-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.
The Senegal international moved to west London in 2016 after leaving German club MSV Duisburg and eventually established himself as Rangers’ first-choice keeper.
QPR are due begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Slavia Prague in Austria later today.
angryoap
08/07/2023 @ 12:12 pm
Good Luck Seny. Sorry to see you go.