Dieng completes £2m move from QPR to Boro

Seny Dieng has completed a £2m move from QPR to Middlesbrough.

Goalkeeper Dieng, 28, was in the final year of his contract at Loftus Road and has signed a four-year deal at the Riverside Stadium.







The Senegal international moved to west London in 2016 after leaving German club MSV Duisburg and eventually established himself as Rangers’ first-choice keeper.

QPR are due begin their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Slavia Prague in Austria later today.







