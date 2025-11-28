Clarke-Salter in line for QPR return

Jake Clarke-Salter is in line to return for QPR against Norwich City on Saturday.

The injury-plagued defender played in Saturday’s home win against Hull – his first outing since January, when he underwent hip surgery.

He was rested for the midweek win at Blackburn but has been included in the squad for the trip to East Anglia and currently looks likely to start the game.

A win against Norwich would be a fifth victory in eight away games for Rangers, who have lost just one of their seven away matches since a 7-1 hammering at Coventry in August.