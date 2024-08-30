Cifuentes ‘very happy’ despite QPR not signing another striker

Marti Cifuentes insists he is “very happy” with his options up front despite QPR not signing another striker before the transfer window closed.

Rangers brought in Zan Celar this summer but Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong left the club, potentially leaving them short in attack.







Cifuentes says he will find “solutions” and that he regards youngsters Alfie Lloyd and Rayan Kolli as strikers.

He was speaking after Michael Frey played a starring role in the 2-1 win at Luton.







