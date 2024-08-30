Frey inspires QPR to victory at Luton

Luton 1 QPR 2 18' Dunne (OG) 59' Madsen 62' Frey

The in-form Michael Frey inspired QPR to their first Championship win of the season.

They came from behind after Jimmy Dunne’s own goal at Kenilworth Road, scoring twice in the space of three second-half minutes.

Target man Frey set up Nicolas Madsen for the Dane’s first Rangers goal – and then fired home what proved to be the winner.

Luton went ahead in the 18th minute against the run of play.

After keeper Paul Nardi parried Mark McGuinness’ header, Dunne was unable to adjust his footing and the ball ricocheted off him and into the net.

The goal came after a bright Rangers start in which Karamoko Dembele went close for the visitors, shooting wide of the target following good work by Frey.

More good work by Frey led to the equaliser. He did well to hold off McGuiness and tee up Madsen, who finished coolly.

And a slick Rangers move shortly afterwards resulted in them going ahead.

Frey was involved in that move – and then emphatically finished it by volleying in Kenneth Paal’s left-wing cross from near the edge of the six-yard box.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback (Andersen 75), Field; Madsen (Varane 75), Dembélé (Saito 83), Lloyd (Smyth 57); Frey (Celar 83).

Subs not used: Walsh, Morrison, Santos, Dixon-Bonner.







