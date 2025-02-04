Cifuentes ‘very happy’ after Dunne’s emphatic QPR return

Marti Cifuentes said he was “very happy” to see Jimmy Dunne back in the QPR side and playing a key role in the 2-1 victory at home to Blackburn.

The win left Rangers just three points behind the play-off places.

Dunne returned, having not been involved in Saturday’s defeat at Millwall amid uncertainty over his future.

Rangers turned down an offer for Dunne from Sheffield United and the two clubs did not reach an agreement ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline, so the defender stayed at Loftus Road, where his contact expires at the end of the season.

“He’s a very important player for us and I’m very happy that he performed at the level he did after all these days of speculation,” said head coach Cifuentes.

“He’s still a QPR player and I’m happy about that. I think he knows how much I value him and how the club and fans value him.

“It’s just good news that he was back on the pitch and helped us win the game and will be with us for the next games.”

While much of the attention was on Dunne, it was Jack Colback who turned out to be Rangers’ hero.

The veteran midfielder, recently back after an injury lay-off, scored the winner with a fierce left-footed strike soon after coming on as a substitute.

Cifuentes said: “Brilliant strike. Jack helped us a lot when he came on and showed his experience – not only in possession but also in the last minutes when we switched to a back five. He was excellent.

“It’s a pity that he missed so many games with injury when the team needed his experience. But now he’s back.

“I’m very pleased for him, not only for the goal but to play at the level he played.”







