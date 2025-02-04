Colback’s winner leaves QPR three points from play-off places

QPR 2 Blackburn 1 5' Frey 53' Dolan (pen) 76' Colback

Jack Colback’s winner left QPR just three points from the play-off places.

Michael Frey’s early goal put Rangers ahead and Tyrhys Dolan equalised with a penalty before Colback netted with a fierce left-footed strike shortly after coming on as a substitute.

Marti Cifuentes’ side are 13th in the table but in touch with the top six – and now just four points behind fifth-placed Blackburn.

Frey’s glancing header from Ilias Chair’s left-wing free-kick put Rangers in front after just five minutes.

They then came under pressure, with Owen Beck firing against the bar moments before Rovers went close again when Dolan’s follow-up brought a fine save from keeper Paul Nardi.

The hosts responded with a dominant spell – but one in which their failure to score a second goal looked like proving costly.

Chair produced moments of lovely skill to create chances for himself but did not take them, dragging a shot wide after beautifully evading a challenge, and then shooting straight at keeper Aynsley Pears from point-blank range following a slick R’s move.

Having weathered the storm, Blackburn levelled seven minutes into the second half when Dolan calmly tucked away his spot-kick after Callum Brittain was tripped in the box by Koki Saito.

Earlier, Saito had been arguably fortunate not to concede a penalty for a messy challenge on Lewis Travis.

After the equaliser, Rangers themselves appealed in vain for a penalty when Jimmy Dunne – back in the side after missing Saturday’s defeat at Millwall amid interest from Sheffield United – had his shirt pulled by Danny Batth.

Boss Cifuentes sent on Yang Min-Hyeok for his home debut following his recent loan move from Tottenham, along with Alfie Lloyd and, soon afterwards, the fit-again Colback.

And all three were involved in a chaotic winning goal.

Steve Cook launched the ball in from the right-hand side, Chair at the far post headed it back into the danger area, there seemed to be a handball as Lloyd tried to win it, and Min-Hyeok was tripped before Colback’s shot from the edge of the box was too powerful for Pears, who got a hand to it but could not keep it out of the net.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Edwards, Paal; Field, Morgan (Colback 70); Smyth (Min-Hyeok 66), Chair (Fox 89), Saito (Varane 89); Frey (Lloyd 66).

Subs not used: Walsh, Ashby, Morrison, Kolli.







