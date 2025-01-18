Cifuentes urges QPR to ‘keep pushing’ after third straight win

Marti Cifuentes insists there must be no let-up from QPR after their excellent run continued with a 1-0 win at Plymouth.

Rayan Kolli’s second-half goal gave Rangers their third consecutive Championship victory.

Bottom of the table earlier in the campaign, Cifuentes’ side have now lost just one of their past 12 league matches.

Boss Cifuentes declared: “We had a difficult start to the season and worked relentlessly. We cannot change now because results are going our way.

“In two weeks you can change a lot your position in the table and the mood of the team.

“The team has been competing at a really high level and we need to keep pushing.

“I’m very happy, not only with the result but also how we performed.”

Kolli, who signed a new contract this week, scored soon after coming on as a substitute at Home Park.

It was the teenager’s fifth goal of the season and his second in as many matches.

“I’m very pleased with his progress in the last month and very pleased with the impact of not only him but all the players from the bench,” Cifuentes said.







