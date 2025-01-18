Kolli’s goal gives QPR third consecutive win

Plymouth 0 QPR 1 65' Kolli

Kolli, who signed a new contract this week, scored six minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Marti Cifuentes’ side have now lost just once in 12 league games – a run which has included six wins.

Ronnie Edwards had a chance for Rangers in the first half but headed wide after Jimmy Dunne had headed Kenneth Paal’s corner towards the on-loan centre-back.

And Plymouth keeper Daniel Grimshaw produced five saves to deny Michael Frey either side of half-time, with Paul Smyth the creator on both occasions.

Grimshaw also denied Ilias Chair after the Rangers playmaker was put through on goal by Argyle defender Bali Mumba’s mis-control.

But Chair got to the loose ball and played it to Kolli, who poked in his fifth goal of the season and second in as many matches.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Edwards, Fox, Paal; Varane (Colback 59), Field, Morgan (Ashby 86); Smyth (Saito 75), Chair (Lloyd 86); Frey (Kolli 59).

Subs not used: Walsh, Clarke-Salter, Madsen, Bennie.







