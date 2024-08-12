Cifuentes likely to make changes for QPR cup tie

Marti Cifuentes is expected to make changes to the QPR side for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Cambridge United.

Keeper Joe Walsh could play, while Lyndon Dykes and a number of young players are likely to be involved.

Alfie Lloyd and teenage Australian winger Daniel Bennie came off the bench in the 3-1 defeat by West Bromwich Albion at Loftus Road on Saturday and are in contention for starting places at the Abbey Stadium.

Will #QPR boss Cifuentes make changes for Cambridge cup game? pic.twitter.com/MTP6QjzQu7 — West London Sport (@WestLondonSport) August 12, 2024

Head coach Cifuentes said: “We are trying to get the best of the squad and the West Brom game was the first 90 minutes for some of the players and we are going to try and find the balance between fresh legs and a team that can help us win the game.

“I always try not to look at age but more how they are performing. I have experience of players who are 36 or 37 and in the best years of their career – that is something I did in Sweden.

“I also like to give opportunities to players in the academy as the purpose of the academy is to give and opportunity to those guys. But the Cambridge game is one I will fully respect.”







