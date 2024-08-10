Maja scores hat-trick as West Brom crush QPR

QPR 1 West Brom 3 16' Andersen 26' Maja 51' Maja 65' Maja

Josh Maja scored a hat-trick as West Bromwich Albion came from behind to beat QPR at Loftus Road.

Lucas Andersen put Rangers ahead in the 16th minute but Albion, beaten in last season’s Championship play-offs, responded emphatically and were deserved winners.

It was a hugely disappointing start to the season for Rangers, who lost their way after an early breakthrough.

Youngster Rayan Kolli delivered an excellent right-footed cross from the left flank and Andersen drifted in unchallenged to head past keeper Alex Palmer.

Albion hit back with a somewhat similar goal 10 minutes later. Summer signing Torbjorn Heggem, making his debut, crossed from the left and Maja got in front of Rangers centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

And former Fulham striker Maja struck twice more in the second half, with both goals coming after fine work by Tom Fellows on the right.

On 51 minutes, Fellows tricked his way past Kenneth Paal and chipped a cross towards Maja, who beat defender Jimmy Dunne to head past keeper Paul Nardi.

Worse followed for beleaguered QPR 14 minutes later when Fellows got past young substitute Alfie Lloyd and his cross ricocheted off R’s captain Steve Cook towards Maja, who hooked the ball in from close range.

Nardi then prevented a Baggies fourth by denying Karlam Grant at point-blank range as the visitors threatened to run riot.

At the other end, Palmer pushed over a shot from Dunne at his near post and gathered a Cook volley, and Lloyd sent a low strike narrowly wide, but Rangers never looked likely to mount a comeback.

While Albion always looked a threat, Slovenia international striker Zan Celar was unable to make an impact on his QPR debut following his recent move to west London and was substituted in the second half.

Rangers expect to bring in attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes – and with Ilias Chair currently out and Chris Willock having left during the summer, their need to strengthen was abundantly clear.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback (Varane 71), Field; Smyth (Bennie 84), Andersen, Kolli (Lloyd 57); Celar (Frey 71).

Subs not used: Walsh, Santos, Morrison, Dixon-Bonner, Dykes.