Cifuentes hoping new signings help ‘stronger’ QPR stay up

Marti Cifuentes is hopeful QPR’s new signings can keep the club in the Championship after they combined to rescue a point at home to Norwich.

Swiss striker Michael Frey headed in a cross from fellow recent arrival Lucas Andersen to earn Rangers a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, loan signings Issac Hayden and Joe Hodge impressed in midfield, giving boss Cifuentes plenty of encouragement in the battle to avoid relegation.







The Spaniard said: “I’m very happy for the new players. I think that all of them are showing they are great professionals.

“These four players are coming from situations where we will need to take into account that they will perhaps need a couple of weeks to be at their best version, but I’m happy with them.

“The assist from Lucas to Frey was brilliant. All of them are giving good performances for us.

“They need match fitness but they’ve shown fantastic performances and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do together with the rest of the guys.

“We definitely feel like we’re stronger now than we were before.”

QPR took the lead through Jack Colback’s opener but Norwich hit back with second-half goals from Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent.

Frey’s leveller meant third-from-bottom Rangers closed the gap on Huddersfield, the team immediately above them, to two points.

“I can never be happy with just a point, but we played against a strong team that scored two quality goals,” said Cifuentes.

“We managed to have good moments, both in the first half and the second, and I want to praise the attitude and the mentality of the guys.

“It’s not easy to be behind at home in the situation that we are in. But we had the mental strength and capacity to keep on pushing – and after the equaliser from Frey we still tried to go for the victory.







