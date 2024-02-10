New signing Frey rescues point for QPR

QPR 2-2 Norwich

New signing Michael Frey rescued a point for QPR after coming on as a substitute for his home debut.

Second-half goals from Kenny McLean and Josh Sergent looked to have sealed the points for the visitors after Jack Coback put Rangers in front midway through the first half.

But Frey diverted a cross from fellow new boy Lucas Andersen past keeper Angus Gunn.

Colback opened the scoring in the 28th minute. Gunn palmed Chris Willock’s right-wing cross only as far as the midfielder, who fired in his third goal of the season.

Norwich came racing out of the traps after half-time and levelled the score in the 48th minute when McLean escaped his marker to tap in a short corner past the leaden-footed Asmir Begovic.

Norwich boss David Wagner introduced the exciting Jonathan Rowe from the bench in the 59th minute and he made an immediate impact by setting up the move that led to the Canaries’ second goal.

Rowe picked out Jack Stacey on the right flank after a good run from midfield and the full-back swung in a perfect cross to find Sergent ,who rose above the Rangers defence to head past Begovic.

The goal stunned the sell-out home crowd and it was Norwich who looked the more likely to win the game with Ashley Barnes and Onel Hernandez shooting wide.

But it was the introduction of new arrivals Frey and Andersen from the bench that got Rangers back on level terms in the 77th minute.

Picking the ball up on the right flank from a throw-in, Denmark international Andersen, who only joined the club on Monday, rolled a smart pass into the box and Frey held off Ben Gibson to divert the ball past Gunn.

Norwich pushed hard for a winner and Begovic made a vital stop with his body to deny Barnes as he bore down on goal.

QPR: Begovic, Cannon, Cook, Clarke-Salter, Paal, Colback, Hayden (Dykes 86), Hodge (Andersen 66), Willock (Smyth 66), Chair (Dixon-Bonner 90), Armstrong (Frey 86).

Subs not used: Archer, Dunne, Fox, Larkeche.








