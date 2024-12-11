Cifuentes explains key tactical change after QPR victory

Marti Cifuentes felt a half-time tactical change paid off in QPR’s 2-0 win at home to Oxford United.

The result made it back-to-back home victories and four clean sheets in a row for Rangers.

The first half was dire but they were better in the second and Sam Field scored both goals to secure the points.







“I know that it was not the best first half of my life as a coach,” said Cifuentes.

He also suggested the home fans, who made their frustration clear at half-time, needed to show more patience.

The R’s boss explained: “We adjusted a couple of details from a tactical point of view in our build-up. In the first half we were getting a bit locked when trying to beat the high press.

“We spoke about how to improve our ball-tempo when we were high up the pitch. We certainly did that.

“It’s one of the most important things for me, as a manager, to understand what kind of message a player needs.

“And every player is different. Some players need a bit of a push and others need the opposite.

“It’s easy to get angry just because the first half is not working. Something I’ve learned in my career is that these are the moments when you as a manager need to show more calmness, because that is what most of the guys need.

“Credit to the players. I didn’t win the second half. I didn’t score two goals. I just try to do my job the best I can.”

Rangers, recently bottom of the Championship table, are now 19th, unbeaten in their past five matches and four points above the relegation zone.

They had not won at home this season prior to Saturday’s success against Norwich and against Oxford they struggled before Field put them ahead early in the seconf half.

“When you look back a couple of weeks ago, I think everybody would take a victory like this,” Cifuentes said.

“Now it seems that what we did in the first half was not good enough – which I agree with, we need to be better – but I think we need to be very humble and be aware of where we are, with a lot of injured players.

“I know that the supporters want more. I want more. Everybody wants more. But football is not an easy game.

“I’m very happy for the players and fans because it’s been a long time waiting for these two wins in a row.

“It’s important for us as well in terms of it being against a team that is close to us in the table.”







