Cifuentes disappointed after QPR lose ‘quite equal’ game

Marti Cifuentes felt QPR were edged out in an “equal, quite balanced game” by Middlesbrough.

Rangers were beaten 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium and have now lost four matches in a row – and seven of their past nine.

Goals from Tommy Conway and Anfernee Dijksteel put Boro in control before Steve Cook pulled one back.

Rangers did have chances – Kenneth Paal missed a great opportunity at 1-0 and keeper Paul Nardi had a header saved after being sent forward in the final seconds as the visitors chased an equaliser.

R’s head coach Cifuentes said: “It was a game with good spells for both teams. Obviously to concede the first goal was disappointing.

“We adjusted a couple of things at half-time and then it was about staying in the game to make sure we could capitalise on our chances – like the one Ken had in the first half.

“But unfortunately we conceded a poor second goal where we should defend better.

“Then, because this is a very honest group and always work hard, we tried to push until the end. We got a goal and then tried to put pressure on and got the chance in the last second of the game.

“But definitely it’s disappointing, because I think it was quite an equal, quite balanced game, but Middlesbrough scored two goals and we scored only one.”

Rangers are at home to Championship leaders Leeds on Saturday.







