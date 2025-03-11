Cifuentes disappointed after QPR lose ‘quite equal’ game
Marti Cifuentes felt QPR were edged out in an “equal, quite balanced game” by Middlesbrough.
Rangers were beaten 2-1 at the Riverside Stadium and have now lost four matches in a row – and seven of their past nine.
Goals from Tommy Conway and Anfernee Dijksteel put Boro in control before Steve Cook pulled one back.
Rangers did have chances – Kenneth Paal missed a great opportunity at 1-0 and keeper Paul Nardi had a header saved after being sent forward in the final seconds as the visitors chased an equaliser.
R’s head coach Cifuentes said: “It was a game with good spells for both teams. Obviously to concede the first goal was disappointing.
“We adjusted a couple of things at half-time and then it was about staying in the game to make sure we could capitalise on our chances – like the one Ken had in the first half.
“But unfortunately we conceded a poor second goal where we should defend better.
“Then, because this is a very honest group and always work hard, we tried to push until the end. We got a goal and then tried to put pressure on and got the chance in the last second of the game.
“But definitely it’s disappointing, because I think it was quite an equal, quite balanced game, but Middlesbrough scored two goals and we scored only one.”
Rangers are at home to Championship leaders Leeds on Saturday.