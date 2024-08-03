Cifuentes ‘calm’ about QPR’s lack of firepower

Marti Cifuentes insists he is unconcerned by QPR’s lack of goals in four pre-season friendlies.

Rangers lost 1-0 to Brighton in their final game before opening their Championship campaign at home to West Brom next Saturday.

Cifuentes’ side have also lost to Tottenham, Fulham and Reading since returning from Spain, where they hammered two local lower-league sides in Gijon.

New signing Zan Celar had a quiet first start as Rangers struggled to build from the back against a strong Brighton side.







Rangers head coach Cifuentes said: “There are two sides of the coin, if I take as a reference the 11-0 win over L’escala.

“I think that we are aware the challenge we faced and to expect to score three or four goals against sides like Tottenham, Fulham and Brighton is going to be hard.

“My target was to test ourselves and our capacity to compete. West Brom are a very competitive side.

“Getting good results in pre-season in my experience never helps as in the first game you can get a shock reality.

“I am more calm and more pleased that we played against high level of opposition because that is what we are going to face against West Brom.”

Lucas Andersen and Paul Smyth missed chances but Rangers otherwise struggled to trouble their opponents.

“I am pleased with the way we competed but we need to score goals, because we have to do that to win football matches.

“But the reality is against Reading we created a lot of chances ,against Tottenham and today again. We just missed the last pass, the last detail, but we are there.

“We just need that last quality touch. I would be more concerned if we were not creating chances at all.”







