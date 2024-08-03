Celar starts as QPR end pre-season campaign with loss to Brighton

Zan Celar made his first start as QPR ended their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Brighton.

The Premier League side won 1-0 at Loftus Road, where other recent Rangers signings Liam Morrison, Heverrton Santos and Daniel Bennie came on as second-half substitutes.

Danny Welbeck scored with a penalty early in the second half, conceded by Jack Colback following an error by Jake Clarke-Salter.







After receiving the ball from keeper Paul Nardi, Clarke-Salter lost it near the edge of his own area to Yankuba Minteh, who was brought down by Colback as the midfielder tried to prevent him scoring.

It was one of several occasions Rangers were caught out while trying to play the ball out from the back.

Marti Cifuentes’ side will begin the new Championship season with a home match against West Brom next Saturday.

QPR: Nardi; Dunne, Cook (Morrison 72), Clarke-Salter, Paal; Colback (Dixon-Bonner 72), Field; Smyth (Santos 78), Andersen (Bennie 78), Kolli (Frey 63); Celar.







