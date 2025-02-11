Cifuentes annoyed by QPR’s costly late lapse

Marti Cifuentes was annoyed by the late lapse which led to QPR losing at Coventry.

Bobby Thomas headed in a corner deep into stoppage time to win the game for the hosts.

It came shortly after successive Rangers corners dismally came to nothing.

Thomas appeared to foul Steve Cook before connecting with Jack Rudoni’s delivery – but R’s boss Cifuentes seemed more irritated by the counter-attack which led to the corner itself.

“It’s a big disappointment,” said Cifuentes, whose team would have been one point from the play-off places had they won.

“It feels hard. It was a game with small margins and to lose this way hurts a lot.

“I’m just disappointed about the way we conceded the late corner. I felt we were getting closer to scoring and instead we concede a counter when we should defend better – unfortunately a corner against a team that is very strong on set-plays.”

Rangers play again in three days’ time, at home to Derby County, who are set to appoint former QPR assistant boss John Eustace as manager.

“We need to move on now and try to win on Friday,” Cifuentes said.

“The feeling of disappointment and anger we have in the dressing room should be the fuel for us to face Derby.”

The Spaniard added: “When we look at where we were last season, I still feel like this team is taking steps. The mindset must always be to improve.”







